Crawford County, IL

CCHD Announces Three New COVID-19 Cases

 16 days ago

(Undated) – Following four straight days of no new COVID-19 cases, the CCHD announced three new cases yesterday. They include a female in her 30s, a female in her 50s, and a female in her 80s. The individuals are in home isolation and the Crawford County Health Department is following up with close contacts of the individuals. The CCHD currently reports twenty-eight total “active” cases of the virus. To date, they have recorded a total of two-thousand-one-hundred-sixty-eight positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

