Dallas Stars: What to do with the overcrowded goalie room?
The Dallas Stars are sitting in an odd position with their goaltenders heading into the 2021 offseason. Most teams complain about not having enough depth while Dallas perhaps has too much. Ben Bishop is scheduled to return after missing the 2020 playoffs and 2021 season due to injury, Anton Khudobin has two years remaining on his three-year contract that he signed after his impressive run to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, and Jake Oettinger proved this season that he is overqualified for the AHL.sportdfw.com