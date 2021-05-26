Local man to walk 41 miles with Carroll County WWI Memorial Building Traveling Flag in honor of the fallen
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — Kemble Williams, 21, is getting ready to set out on a 41-mile trek, on foot, in honor of some special people and a special place. On May 29, 2021 the Carrollton native will show his respect to the 41 fallen Carroll County WWI soldiers by carrying the well-known Traveling Flag from Norborne to the flag’s home, the Carroll County World War I Memorial Building in Bogard.www.kmzu.com