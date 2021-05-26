Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MO

Local man to walk 41 miles with Carroll County WWI Memorial Building Traveling Flag in honor of the fallen

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — Kemble Williams, 21, is getting ready to set out on a 41-mile trek, on foot, in honor of some special people and a special place. On May 29, 2021 the Carrollton native will show his respect to the 41 fallen Carroll County WWI soldiers by carrying the well-known Traveling Flag from Norborne to the flag’s home, the Carroll County World War I Memorial Building in Bogard.

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Carroll County, MO
Government
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bogard, MO
City
Norborne, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwi#Foot Soldiers#War#Wwi#Home#Disrepair#Individual Graves#Homage#Man#World War I#Special People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carroll County, MOkttn.com

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces new Chief Executive Officer

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announces Scott Thoreson has accepted the position as CCMH’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021. “We had an extremely difficult decision to make due to the number of highly qualified candidates we interviewed,” said Rex Buhrmester, CCMH Board of Directors president. “Jeff has set this hospital on a steady path, and we believe Scott is the right man to guide this hospital through the next stage. His many years of experience in rural healthcare and his focus on community align with everything CCMH has worked to achieve.”
Carroll County, MOKMZU

Carroll County Memorial Hospital names new CEO

CARROLLTON — Carroll County Memorial Hospital has named its new CEO. When Jeff Tindle retires in June, Scott Thoreson will step into the position. Thoreson is from Springfield, Minnesota, where he was the administrator of the Mayo Clinic Health System for 26 years. As administrator he oversaw 200 employees and a budget similar to CCMH. The hospital says Thoreson’s experience in rural health and his focus on community aligns with CCMH’s values.