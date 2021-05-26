Local man to walk 41 miles with Carroll County WWI Memorial Building Traveling Flag in honor of the fallen

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors announces Scott Thoreson has accepted the position as CCMH’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021. “We had an extremely difficult decision to make due to the number of highly qualified candidates we interviewed,” said Rex Buhrmester, CCMH Board of Directors president. “Jeff has set this hospital on a steady path, and we believe Scott is the right man to guide this hospital through the next stage. His many years of experience in rural healthcare and his focus on community align with everything CCMH has worked to achieve.”