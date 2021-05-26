Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Umatilla National Forest officials warn of road, campground and trail closures heading into holiday weekend

By BRYCE DOLE East Oregonian
La Grande Observer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — As outdoor enthusiasts prepare to head to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, Umatilla National Forest officials are cautioning that some roads, trails and campgrounds remain closed or impassable due to late-season snowfall. A press release from the Umatilla National Forest said some shaded areas and cutbacks on...

www.lagrandeobserver.com
