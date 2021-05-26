Marilyn Manson wanted in New Hampshire for assault

GILFORD, New Hampshire — Marilyn Manson has a warrant out for his arrest in New Hampshire after an alleged assault at one of his concerts in 2019, officials said.

Brian Hugh Warner — who goes by his stage name Marilyn Manson — allegedly assaulted a videographer who was working at one of Manson’s live shows at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, officers with the Gilford Police Department said.

The videographer was subcontracted to work the event by a New Hampshire-based company. They were working “in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred,” police said.

Police allege that no effort has been made my Manson, his agent or legal counsel to answer the pending charges.

Manson faces two charges of misdemeanor simple assault. If convicted, he would face a possible jail sentence of less than a year and a fine up to $2,000.