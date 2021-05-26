Lady Maroons Fall to Mt. Carmel

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons got rolled by Mt. Carmel yesterday 15-5 in Varsity Softball action. Thanks to singles by Lucy List, Maci Smith, and a sac fly by Connie Calvert, Robinson scored four runs in the second inning but it wasn’t enough. Makenzee Legg went four innings, allowing 15 runs on 20 hits, striking out three, and walking zero to take the loss for the Lady Maroons. Robinson will be back in action this afternoon with a 4:30 first pitch against Dieterich. It‘s Senior Night tonight for the RHS Lady Maroons and they will hold their Senior Night Presentation after the Varsity Softball game with Dieterich. The RHS Boys will recognize their Seniors tomorrow following their contest against Casey-Westfield. It is a 4:30 first pitch for that contest.