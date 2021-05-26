Cancel
Montrose, CO

Taking the Temperature of Summer Tourism

By Local Motion: Another Reporter Roundtable
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Redmond speaks with four people working in the tourist industry. She talks with Sandy Snell-Dobert of the Black Canyon National Park and Curecanti Rec Area, also Kailey Rivenburgh of the Office of Business and Tourism in Montrose. To discuss how tourism looked last year, and to take the temperature of what we can expect this season she also interviews Kelli Hepler from Delta and Joann Jarreau, co-owner of North Fork tour company Colorado Detours.

