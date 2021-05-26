Taking the Temperature of Summer Tourism
Kate Redmond speaks with four people working in the tourist industry. She talks with Sandy Snell-Dobert of the Black Canyon National Park and Curecanti Rec Area, also Kailey Rivenburgh of the Office of Business and Tourism in Montrose. To discuss how tourism looked last year, and to take the temperature of what we can expect this season she also interviews Kelli Hepler from Delta and Joann Jarreau, co-owner of North Fork tour company Colorado Detours.www.kvnf.org