Let’s Talk Greene County (5/26/2021)-Greene County Medical Center Dietitian

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, the Board discussed the Greene County recycling program in Grand Junction. Supervisor Tom Contner said Mayor Gerald Herrick mentioned not wanting the City to participate in the county recycling program, due to the increased rates by the City of Jefferson to collect recyclables. Supervisor Mick Burkett said the mayor thought he could find lower rates through someone else. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer confirmed a discussion he had with Herrick and if Grand Junction decides to terminate their agreement for recycling, the City would have to pay its annual fee for the next fiscal year. Then Grand Junction’s annual cost would be spread out among the other remaining communities in the County. No action was taken by the Board following the discussion.