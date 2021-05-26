newsbreak-logo
Greene County, IA

Let’s Talk Greene County (5/26/2021)-Greene County Medical Center Dietitian

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County Medical Center Dietitian Erica Erdahl talks about healthy eating that may lead to weight loss in part one of our two part series.

Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Deadline Day for Lots of Greene County 4-H Projects and Events

Greene County 4-H’ers are reminded of a major deadline that is happening today. 4-H’ers must verify several items through 4-H Online, including t-shirt sizes for the Greene County Fair, which is sponsored by Home State Bank; breeding beef must also be verified to show at the county fair, and new 4-H’ers must be enrolled by today’s deadline. Additionally, any 4-H’er wanting to show an animal at the county fair that is in the food chain must have the required Youth for Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) training completed.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution to adopt a 28E agreement with the Greene County Early Learning Center for a new building project, along with the sheriff’s quarterly report of fees. The Board will also hear about a solar project in Grand Junction from National Grid Renewals and conduct annual reviews for the county information technology director and drainage clerk, the courthouse custodian and the environmental health and zoning administrator.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Heartland Bank Donates to Greene County Early Learning Center

Heartland Bank in Jefferson recently made a financial contribution toward the Greene County Early Learning Center building project. Heartland Bank donated $10,000 to the $2.1 million new building that will help to increase the early childhood facility up to 50-percent additional capacity. GCELC Co-President Jacque Andrew appreciates all of the financial support they’ve received, as they are close to raising 75-percent of the funds needed for their new building.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Last Chance for Interactive Storywalk with Greene County Extension

The last couple of days of a free event is happening in Jefferson. Greene County ISU Extension and the Jefferson Rotary Club have partnered together for the Storywalk event. Extension Director Lori Mannel tells Raccoon Valley Radio the month-long program is coming to a close this weekend, where people can walk around the downtown square and read the story, “Bea’s Bees.” Mannel says it’s the story of Bea wanting to save the bee population.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC Board Hears Update on Revitalized Veterans Program

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with a presentation from Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ. The company analyzes and researches common themes within the Latino community for a business or a community and develops strategies and ways to reach that population. During...
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Explosion At Greene County Grain Elevator Friday Morning

Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a Greene County grain elevator early Friday morning. The explosion happened at Landus Co-Op in Jefferson. Fire Dept. and Law enforcement personnel arrived on scene, according to a report from local law enforcement there was no visible fire, but smoke was coming from a structure on site.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Seeking Businesses for Job Fair

There’s still time if your business or organization that wants to be included in a job fair next week at Greene County High School. Coordinator Teresa Green says the job fair will take place from 11:25am-1pm Monday, May 17th in the high school student commons area. She points out this is a great opportunity for a business or organization that is looking for young talented people to work for them or learn more about what you can offer.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Extension to Giveaway Free Tree Seedlings

Greene County ISU Extension is giving away some free tree seedlings later this week. Extension Director Lori Mannel says ISU Extension and Outreach has teamed up with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to provide four different types of tree seedlings. The kinds of seedlings include hackberry, river birch, shellbark hickory and swamp white oak. The free giveaway of the 200 seedlings will be from 2-4pm Friday at the north entrance to the Extension office in Jefferson.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Extension to distribute free tree seedlings Friday

ISU Extension and Outreach in Greene County will be host a free tree seedling promotion Friday, May 14, from 2 to 4 pm at the Greene County Extension office. Advance signup is encouraged by calling ISU Greene County Extension at 515-386-2138. ISU Greene County is collaborating with The Green Initiative™and...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Thank a School Nurse During National School Nurse Day

Today is National School Nurse Day and there are three school building nurses with the Greene County School District. The newest staff nurse is Leta Bauer at the elementary building. She was not yet an employee of the school district as the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. When she was hired, she had a couple of weeks to get settled into her new role.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Covid vaccine available for children ages 12-15

With the May 12 recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control that children age 12-15 be vaccinated against Covid-19, Greene County public health has set a goal toe “meet kids wherever they might be this summer,” according to public health director Becky Wolf. Clinical trials found the Pfizer vaccine to...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Approve Bell Tower Maestro Process

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, the Board discussed the Greene County recycling program in Grand Junction. Supervisor Tom Contner said Mayor Gerald Herrick mentioned not wanting the City to participate in the county recycling program, due to the increased rates by the City of Jefferson to collect recyclables. Supervisor Mick Burkett said the mayor thought he could find lower rates through someone else. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer confirmed a discussion he had with Herrick and if Grand Junction decides to terminate their agreement for recycling, the City would have to pay its annual fee for the next fiscal year. Then Grand Junction’s annual cost would be spread out among the other remaining communities in the County. No action was taken by the Board following the discussion.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Supes discuss redistricting, Mahanay Maestros, GCELC and more

The Greene County board of supervisors appointed five people to the Greene County redistricting commission at the regular meeting on May 10. Redistricting is usually necessary after the United States census results are tabulated every 10 years. The redistricting commissioners adopt new boundaries for the county supervisor districts, if indicated...
Iowa Stategreenecountynewsonline.com

Extension slates ‘Writing Your Retirement Paycheck’ online workshop

The important question, “How can I be sure my retirement funds will last my lifetime?”, will be addressed in an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach workshop offered online on Wednesdays, May 26 and June 2, from 6:30-8:30 pm. “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” is designed to provide information and resources...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Herrick Named DAISY Award Winner with Greene County Medical Center

A ceremony to recognize a Greene County Medical Center nurse for what they do was held Thursday afternoon on National Nurses Day. The DAISY Award is given to a nurse that exemplifies extraordinary patient care. This year’s recipient was Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department Lori Herrick. Due to Herrick not being present, Acute Care Director Ann Erickson gave some remarks on Herrick’s behalf.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County FFA Advisor Tabbed for Award

A Greene County High School teacher recently won an award for her work in agriculture. FFA Advisor Raelyn Harris earned the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators Southwest District Outstanding Young Member award. The award is given to young teachers to remain in the profession and encourage participation in professional activities. One award is given to a young agricultural educator in each district in the state.