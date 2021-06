New MoU between IRENA and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment promotes carbon neutrality through renewables. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 23 June 2021 – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China (MEE) have today agreed to extend existing co-operation on energy transition. The joint work will center-stage the acceleration of renewable energy development as central climate solution, enabling China’s pledge to peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA and Mr. Huang Runqiu, Minister of MEE.