The Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area has added 25 new positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Friday, Dallas County has 12,514 total positive tests, for an increase of 23 since Thursday, and 98 deaths. Adair County has 985 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Guthrie County has 1,298 total positive tests, for an increase of two since Thursday, and 30 deaths. Greene County has 864 total positive tests, and ten deaths reported since Wednesday.