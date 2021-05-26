Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oblong, IL

Oblong Panthers Picked Up Win Yesterday

wtyefm.com
 16 days ago

(Oblong) – The Oblong Panthers put one in the win column yesterday with an 8-2 win over Martinsville. The Panthers put up four runs in second, two in the third, and two in the seventh. Braden Thompson led Oblong with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases total. Max Lewis earned the victory on the mound for the Panthers allowing one run on two hits over five innings, striking out three. Hayden Johnson and Aydin Musgrave came out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief. With the win, they improve to 3-9 on the season. They will host Cumberland on Thursday for a 4:30 pm first pitch.

www.wtyefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
City
Martinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Game#Hits#The Oblong Panthers#The Game#Mound#Cumberland#Stolen Bases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Neoga, ILwtyefm.com

Panthers Get Shutout By Neoga

(Oblong) – The Panthers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Neoga yesterday falling in a 10-0 shutout. Max Lewis took the loss for the Panthers surrendering seven runs on five hits over two and a third innings, striking out two. Aydin Musgrave pitched the final innings and gave up three runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out three. With the loss, the Panthers fall to 2-7 on the season. They will look to rebound on the road Tuesday when they face Marshall.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Oblong, ILroblawnews.com

Panthers split pair of games

Two games earlier this week both ended in shutouts, but Oblong High School’s baseball teams was able to come out on the right side of one of them. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access...