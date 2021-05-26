One in custody after Holmes County graduation practice incident

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A student was taken into custody after an incident during Holmes County High School’s graduation practice Tuesday. According to a post on the Holmes District School Board Facebook page, the investigation began after officials were told about a possible Code of Conduct violation involving a weapon. Law enforcement was later called after it was determined that the individual had violated district policy, the Code of Conduct, and Florida Statutes.