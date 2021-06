BIG RAPIDS – This summer, the Big Rapids High School Alumni Association in connection with local sponsors will be hosting an all-class reunion event in downtown Big Rapids. The Aug. 7 event will feature a number of activities, including a barbecue hosted by Blue Cow Café and The Raven brewery and restaurant with an array of food options from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a beer and wine tent, live music, announcements for the Alumni of the Year award and presentations for scholarships.