Philadelphia, PA

Public pools can’t open without them: Philly’s new lifeguards could be the saviors of summer

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Faith Bradley is nervous but excited to be a lifeguard for the first time. The 15-year-old is one of the people who’ll be hired to watch over Philadelphia’s public pools this summer — a roster city officials are still scrambling to fill.

