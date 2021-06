Q: I own a small rental property in Queens. The tenants in one apartment owe me several months of rent, and have not made any attempts to set up a payment plan. So long as the eviction moratorium is in place, my hands are tied. But I can’t afford the legal fees that it would cost to bring an eviction case against them — I’ve depleted my savings keeping up on the mortgage, taxes and other costs of running a building. Now that rent relief is available, would they qualify? Would I see the money if they did?