Amazon Prime Day is back again soon, and will run from 21 June to 22 June. Millions of deals are expected across every corner of the site, from fashion and appliances to smart home tech and children’s toys.Of course, Amazon’s own range of devices traditionally enjoys some of the very best discounts on Prime Day. Last year, there were huge savings across some of our favourite and most highly recommended tech, including Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Kindle eReaders.On this page, you’ll find the best deals on Amazon devices as they’re announced, as well as what we expect to see...