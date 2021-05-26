Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

8PM: Kung Fu “Guidance”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling, Nicky attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need at 8 PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About KUNG FU:. A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#San Francisco#Martial Arts#Combat#Watch Trailer#Wccb Charlotte#Cw#Chinese American#Triad#Shaolin Values#Episode Promo#Love#Season Trailer#Ex Boyfriend Evan#Justice#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Fight The Power”

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences on a new episode of All American at 8 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About All American:. When a rising high school football player from South L.A....
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Jealous Jovi, Hulk Smash & Johnny Carson Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,” Jovi proves more than once that he knows nothing about parenthood or women. Kalani & Asuelu need to spice up their marriage but Kalani isn’t into Asuelu’s version of role play. What’s the most embarassing thing that can happen on...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Black Lightning “The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads”

Jefferson realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength on a new episode of Black Lightning at 9 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.