Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, IL

Lady Tigers Improve to 11-1

wtyefm.com
 16 days ago

(Hutsonville) – A four-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers rallied for an 8-5 win over Neoga. A solo homerun from Ahlya Able in the bottom of the sixth, with the game tied at four, sparked the rally. Isabel Sheets took the win for Hutsonville-Palestine allowing five hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one. The Lady Tigers will take their 11-1 mark on the road this afternoon to Red Hill for a 4:30 pm first pitch.

www.wtyefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutsonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Neoga, IL
City
Palestine, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Tigers Improve#The Lady Tigers#The Game#Hutsonville Palestine#Rally#Walking#Red Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Clay City, ILwtyefm.com

Sheets Has Another Solid Outing as the Lady Tigers beat Clay City

(Hutsonville) – Isabel Sheets pitched another complete game for the Hutsonville/Palestine Lady Tigers en route to a 2-1 victory over Clay City. Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing 1 run on two hits, striking out sixteen, and walking none. The Tigers pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. With the win, the girls improve to 7-0, reportedly the best start in the history of the program. The Lady Tigers will be back in action at Lawrenceville Tuesday. Their scheduled game with Robinson set for today has been postponed to May 22nd.
Clay City, ILwtyefm.com

Lady Tigers Remain Perfect

(Hutsonville) – Isabel Sheets had another dominate night on the mound last night for the Hutsonville Lady Tigers as she pitched all five innings in a 13-0 shutout of Tri-County. Sheets allowed just two hits while striking out twelve batters. Sheets helped her own cause going 3-for-3 at the plate scoring three runs on three hits with two RBI to lead the Lady Tigers offense. The Lady Tigers improve to 6-0 on the season and will be back in action this afternoon against Clay City for a 4:30 first pitch.