Lady Tigers Improve to 11-1
(Hutsonville) – A four-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers rallied for an 8-5 win over Neoga. A solo homerun from Ahlya Able in the bottom of the sixth, with the game tied at four, sparked the rally. Isabel Sheets took the win for Hutsonville-Palestine allowing five hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one. The Lady Tigers will take their 11-1 mark on the road this afternoon to Red Hill for a 4:30 pm first pitch.www.wtyefm.com