Lady Tigers Improve to 11-1

(Hutsonville) – Isabel Sheets had another dominate night on the mound last night for the Hutsonville Lady Tigers as she pitched all five innings in a 13-0 shutout of Tri-County. Sheets allowed just two hits while striking out twelve batters. Sheets helped her own cause going 3-for-3 at the plate scoring three runs on three hits with two RBI to lead the Lady Tigers offense. The Lady Tigers improve to 6-0 on the season and will be back in action this afternoon against Clay City for a 4:30 first pitch.