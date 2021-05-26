UConn’s Pat Winkel, Ben Casparius a ‘high-end battery’ with strong chemistry as Big East baseball tournament begins

Pitching coach Josh MacDonald, ejected from the previous game, had to stay away when the UConn baseball team played March 30. Someone else would have to signal the catchers, call each pitch.

“I said, ‘Hey, is coach [Jim] Penders going to call the game?’” Pat Winkel remembers. “He said, ‘Nope, you’re going to take it. I trust you.’”

This isn’t the norm in college baseball, even with a top catching prospect like Winkel. MacDonald made some notes on the hitters. Winkel jotted some down on a piece of paper and stuck it in his wrist card.

And it worked.

MacDonald and Penders liked the pace of the game in Winkel’s hands, a 12-0 win behind Pat Gallagher.

A few days later, Winkel was calling the game again, this time for Huskies’ ace, righthander Ben Casparius, who threw seven scoreless innings and allowed two hits to beat UMass.

“Pat’s one of the smartest baseball players I’ve ever met,” Casparius said. “He’s the best catcher that’s ever caught me, and that’s without a doubt. Not even close. There were a lot of games where Pat and I called our own game and 99 percent of the time, he puts a sign down and that’s what I’d predetermined to throw. We have a really great rhythm on the mound. He expects a lot of me, and I expect a lot from him and I know I’m going to get it every game.”

The Huskies, on a seven-game winning streak, begin play in the Big East tournament Thursday as the No. 1 seed as they face host Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Austin Peterson (6-1, 2.75 ERA) will start Game 1. Casparious (7-4, 3.33), who led the Huskies with 81 innings and 110 strikeouts this season, will pitch Friday in what figures to be a pivotal Game 2.

“It’s a really high-end battery working together,” MacDonald said. “Both have gotten more confident in their abilities playing together. Naturally, Pat knows what’s working for Ben, and Ben has more trust in what Pat is seeing and calling.”

Winkel, from Amity High in Woodbridge, and Casparius, from Staples-Westport, are among the royalty of Connecticut high school baseball the last decade. They were opponents in the 2015 and 2017 state finals, played together in the Baseball U program, and both have been Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year.

Both had something to prove in 2021 after not playing in 2020. Winkel, who had a solid freshman season in 2019, missed all of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Casparius, who played in the College World Series as a freshman infielder at North Carolina, transferred to UConn and had to sit out last season, which was cut short due to COVID-19.

Though he had limited pitching experience, Casparius has proven to be a durable Friday or, later in the season, Saturday starter, making every start as scheduled and lasting at least five innings every time.

“I’ve still only made 13 starts in my college career,” Casparius said. “I’ve truly learned something from every start. I’ve learned to treat my preparation as a professional, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Winkel honed his already elite catching skills. As he regained arm strength, he threw out 10 of the last 25 runners who’ve tried to steal.

The scouts have flocked to watch them work together, and the consensus among coaches and scouts is that both Casparius and Winkel will go between the third and seventh rounds in the Major League Baseball draft in July.

“Ben’s put together a pretty impressive season. A guy we had very high expectations for,” Penders said.

“Pat’s arm has started to come along, and he looks more like himself.”

For several weeks, Winkel was UConn’s only healthy catcher and he held up under the workload. A 6-foot-1 lefty hitter, he caught or was the DH in all 46 regular-season games, hitting .290 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs, a .928 on-base plus slugging mark.

“I’ve found the most important thing is taking care of your body, making sure your body is ready to go,” Winkel said. “I’m pretty tall for a catcher, so being able to maximize my mobility, being able to move side to side, it makes the position so much easier. You can catch the ball better, steal more strikes.”

Winkel was drafted in the 38th round by the Yankees out of high school but was committed to UConn, where he has profited from the work of MacDonald, hitting coach Jeff Hourigan and Penders, a catcher himself who has stressed more traditional fundamentals of the position. Before each game, Winkel throws a tennis ball against a wall and watches it into his hand, a drill to improve hand-eye coordination. His “framing” skills, something MLB teams highly value, are considered top of the line.

“He can dress up a pitch better than anyone we’ve had,” MacDonald said. “If you get it in the general area, he’s going to make it look as good as possible.”

“Unbelievable,” Casparius added. “That’s the only word I can use. It’s money every time.”

Casparius, who has reveled in the chance to rejuvenate his career at UConn, has been throwing his fastball in the low 90s consistently. What makes him a pro prospect is his above-average slider and change-up.

“Very rare, three pitches they believe are MLB-level,” said MacDonald.

Plus, Casparius, 6-0, has an “up and down” curve ball he can use if he needs a fourth pitch. Opponents are hitting .199 against him. With so many weapons, he can be a lot for a catcher to process, too.

“Ben’s tricky,” Winkel said. “It took a little bit with Ben. We’re great friends. We’ve known each other a while, but he’s a very particular pitcher. He knows what he wants to do in every situation, so it took a little bit through bullpens and scrimmages to figure out his mindset and what he does.”

As the Huskies, who have won 26 of their last 32 games, enter the postseason, they have outhit their opponents .291 to .218, outhomered them 60-38, outpitched them with a 3.84 ERA to 6.46.

“Our confidence is as high as any team I’ve ever been on,” Winkel said. “We’re just playing a different style of baseball, everyone’s loose. The chemistry is unbelievable right now. When people are thinking about the team instead of about themselves, that’s when you know you have something special.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com