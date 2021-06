Another horse has entered the race for Julio Jones. The Atlanta Falcons have been taking calls and/or shopping the future Hall of Fame receiver for weeks now -- if not months -- and reportedly have several offers on the table, varying from a first-round pick to rumors of a second-rounder, but they've not pulled the trigger on any just yet. That's apparently given the Seattle Seahawks time to seriously consider sending over an offer themselves, and the team has reportedly had discussions about doing so -- per Dianna Russini of ESPN. Additionally, the level of interest in Seattle is rumored to have grown to the point where Russell Wilson, once wildly disgruntled this offseason, has had behind-the-scenes conversations with Jones about possibly joining the Seahawks.