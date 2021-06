Over the weekend, Konami released the next main booster set of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Lightning Overdrive. This set had a new Utopia monster and support as well as cards for Drytrons, Ice Barriers, War Rocks, Sunavalons, Black Rose Dragon, and more. With all of that though, there wasn’t a lot of hype for the set outside of the Starlight Rares. I do like some of the new support for War Rocks and S-Force, but feel that at best, they make those decks a little better in casual play. You can check out what I pulled in the video below and be sure to let me know what you pulled from Lightning Overdrive in the comments below.