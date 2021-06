EDINBURG, Texas– Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 123 subjects in four failed human smuggling attempts. On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a Ford F-150 to secondary inspection after a service canine alerted to the vehicle. At the secondary inspection area, agents discovered six migrants concealed underneath the bed cover of the truck. Agents determined all subjects were illegally present in the United States. The driver and smuggled migrants were placed under arrest and escorted into the checkpoint for processing.