NFL Veterans Calvin Johnson Jr. And Rob Sims To Discuss Cannabis On JARS Roundtable Livestream

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
JARS Cannabis, a Michigan-owned multi-state operator, announced Tuesday it is organizing a livestream Roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 27. The event will feature former Detroit-Lions-turned-entrepreneurs Rob Sims and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr who will be presenting Primitiv, their new cannabis brand that is meant to “elevate cannabis as a form of holistic wellness.”

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

