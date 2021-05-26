NFL Veterans Calvin Johnson Jr. And Rob Sims To Discuss Cannabis On JARS Roundtable Livestream

Calvin Johnson recently sat down with Eric Woodyard and discussed many topics. From his cannabis company and changing the stigma of it, to Matthew Stafford, and his relationship with the Lions. Most know the story, but for those who don’t, the Lions and Calvin Johnson haven’t had the best relationship since he retired after the 2015 season. The Lions made Calvin Johnson give back some of his signing bonus which was reportedly around $1.5 million. It was a petty and dumb decision by the Lions, He is arguably the best player to play for the Lions, him or Barry Sanders. Just let the man keep his money but no, you pissed off a top-two player all-time for the franchise. Since Sheila Ford Hamp took over it seems like the situation with Calvin has been moving in the right direction.