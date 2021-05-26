NFL Veterans Calvin Johnson Jr. And Rob Sims To Discuss Cannabis On JARS Roundtable Livestream
JARS Cannabis, a Michigan-owned multi-state operator, announced Tuesday it is organizing a livestream Roundtable discussion on Thursday, May 27. The event will feature former Detroit-Lions-turned-entrepreneurs Rob Sims and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson Jr who will be presenting Primitiv, their new cannabis brand that is meant to “elevate cannabis as a form of holistic wellness.”www.benzinga.com