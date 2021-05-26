Archbishop Cordileone ‘deeply grieved’ by attempts to delay consideration of Eucharistic teaching document
Two U.S. archbishops on Tuesday responded to attempts by other U.S. bishops to delay consideration of a teaching document on the Eucharist by the full conference. “I’m deeply grieved by the rising public acrimony among bishops and the adoption of behind-closed-doors maneuvers to interfere with the accepted, normal, agreed-upon procedures of the USCCB,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said in a statement provided to CNA on Tuesday.www.thecatholictelegraph.com