Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Archbishop Cordileone ‘deeply grieved’ by attempts to delay consideration of Eucharistic teaching document

By Catholic News Agency
thecatholictelegraph.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo U.S. archbishops on Tuesday responded to attempts by other U.S. bishops to delay consideration of a teaching document on the Eucharist by the full conference. “I’m deeply grieved by the rising public acrimony among bishops and the adoption of behind-closed-doors maneuvers to interfere with the accepted, normal, agreed-upon procedures of the USCCB,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said in a statement provided to CNA on Tuesday.

www.thecatholictelegraph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Christ
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Archbishops#Holy Communion#Usccb#Cna#The Holy See#Vatican#House#Christian#Universal Church#Holy See#Doctrine Committee#Plenary Assembly#Eucharistic Coherence#Eucharistic Worthiness#Multiple U S Bishops#Cardinal Blase Cupich#Catholic Public Officials#Fundamental Teachings#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Germany
Related
Religionavemariaradio.net

What the USCCB already teaches about ‘Eucharistic coherence’

As the U.S. bishops’ conference prepares to discuss “Eucharistic coherence” at their annual spring assembly, very little attention has been given to what the conference has already said on the subject. In Novermber 2006, two years after a USCCB discussion on the Eucharist and pro-choice politicians, the conference approved “Happy...
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pope sets term limits for leaders of international Catholic groups

Pope Francis has set limits on the time that leaders of international Catholic associations can stay in office, in a move that aims to prevent the abuse of power. The decree, published on Friday, provides for a change of personnel every five years, and applies to all federations and institutions subject to the Roman Curia, the Vatican's central bureaucracy.
ReligionClick2Houston.com

Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses

ROME – The Vatican took steps Friday to better regulate Catholic lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatican’s laity office cracked down on the largely unregulated world of international associations of the faithful after some...
Sex CrimesWNMT AM 650

Pope rejects German Cardinal Marx’s offer to resign over abuse scandal

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s offer to resign as archbishop of Munich over the Church’s sexual abuse crisis, a letter released by the Vatican on Thursday showed. Marx, one of Roman Catholicism’s most influential liberal figures, offered to resign earlier this month, saying...
Religionairdrietoday.com

PM calls for Catholic Church to take responsibility for Indian Residential Schools

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Roman Catholic Church needs to “step up” and accept responsibility for Canada’s residential school system. Trudeau says he personally asked Pope Francis in 2017 to consider apologizing for the system that took 150,000 children from their parents homes and sent them to live at church-run and government-sponsored schools, where abuse was rife.
Orlando, FLthecatholicthing.org

USCCB plans multiyear “National Eucharistic Revival”

Ahead of the bishops’ spring assembly, the USCCB has appointed Father Jorge Torres, of the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, to help implement a planned multiyear National Eucharistic Revival. This eucharistic initiative is part of the USCCB’s 2021-2024 strategic plan, “Created Anew by the Body and Blood of Christ: Source of Our Healing and Hope.”
Orlando, FLdetroitcatholic.com

USCCB appointment signals preparation for National Eucharistic Revival

WASHINGTON (CNS) –– Ahead of the bishops' spring assembly, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington has appointed Fr. Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, to help implement a planned multiyear National Eucharistic Revival. Msgr. Jeffrey D. Burrill, USCCB general secretary, announced the appointment of...
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Msgr. Nalty: Eucharistic processions trumpet Christ’s Real Presence

Msgr. Christopher Nalty, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish/St. Stephen Church in New Orleans, traces the history of eucharistic processions in anticipation of the Gospel to be proclaimed this weekend – the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi Sunday). The full text of the Gospel is printed below:
Minoritiesgopride.com

Pope Francis advisor 'Father Jim' says Catholics should celebrate Pride month

Rev. James Martin, SJ—popularly known as Father Jim—was asked to serve as special advisor to Pope Francis to help communicate to the English-speaking world. Some Vatican insiders say Father Jim has been a conduit to help communicate what Pope Francis really wants to say outside of the constraints of the Catholic cardinals and archbishops who run the Vatican.
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Eucharistic miracles talk planned by Catholic Women in Action

A photo exhibit with descriptions of 60 famous eucharistic miracles is scheduled June 5, 6 and 8 at St. Stephen Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. The exhibit schedule is June 5, 3-5:15 p.m.; June 6, 7:45 (Mass)-11:45 a.m.; and June 8 from 9-11 a.m. and again from 4:30-7 p.m.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Archbishop Gomez responds to unprecedented letter from 67 bishops asking for a delay on abortion and Communion document

A priest elevates the host during a Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City in 2020. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz) After receiving an unprecedented letter from 67 bishops appealing for a delay in a discussion during the bishops' upcoming spring general assembly on whether to prepare a teaching document on the reception of Communion, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' president explained in a memo the procedure followed in bringing the question to a vote during the June 16-18 virtual meeting.
Religionspectrumlocalnews.com

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years. Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was...
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

Cardinal Marx surprised by pope’s decision to not accept his resignation

MUNICH (CNS) -- German Cardinal Reinhard Marx said that following Pope Francis' refusal to accept his resignation, he would "not simply return to business as usual" because it would not be the right path for him personally or for the archdiocese. "The answer of the Holy Father surprised me," Cardinal...