In 2017 when Lorde was preparing to release her sophomore album Melodrama, she reached a new milestone with the release of her second single “Liability.” It was a gut-wrenching look at how loved ones can’t take the wave of another’s fame, creativity, or spunk. It ends with her wrapped in her own arms, a soulmate to herself. Part of the track’s affecting nature was the minimal and delicate production from Jack Antonoff. And now the super producer, who has a forthcoming album of his own, worked the same magic with Clairo’s lead single “Blouse” from her newly-announced sophomore album Sling. It was also revealed that the album, which is coming July 16, was co-produced with Antonoff.