Bowen Financial Group

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.