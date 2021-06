A woman is $400 poorer after she was scammed by a caller and convinced to send money to them by gift cards. The woman told police a woman with a foreign accent called her and claimed a vehicle had been found, registered in her name, in another state and that drugs had been found inside. The caller suggested her personal information had been obtained and used. The caller then told her to take all the money out of her bank account and put it on a Google Play gift card.