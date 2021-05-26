Cancel
A Step Towards Normalcy At The Jones Beach Airshow

By Scott Snorteland
NYCAviation
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after being cancelled at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2021 Bethpage Federal Credit Union Airshow at Jones Beach will be returning to the skies May 29th and 30th. While the cancelation of last year’s airshow was disappointing, it was nothing close to what many in our community endured personally, financially and from a health perspective. Just one year ago, many were unsure when or even if things would return to normal. The return of the show this year shows just how far we have come in the last 14 months. While the announcement of the 2021 Jones Beach Airshow was exciting news, most knew that this year’s event would be much more meaningful than prior events. It is perhaps the most important show ever since its start.

