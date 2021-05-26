Atlanta man admits attempting to conceal firearms in overseas shipment

SAVANNAH, GA: An Atlanta man faces up to five years in prison after admitting he attempted to hide firearms in an overseas shipment of goods. Shawn Sabi, 34, of Atlanta, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to an Information charging him with Submitting False or Misleading Export Information, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Sabi to a possible statutory sentence of up to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised release and a $10,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.