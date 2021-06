FAYETTE CO., IA – A Fayette County breaking and entering suspect is in custody a week after breaking into a home and stealing a family dog and a gun. On May 28, 2021, at approximately 11:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a burglary at a residence on the southeast side of Waucoma. Upon arrival the responding Deputy determined the door to the residence was kicked in, property was destroyed, and items were stolen; including a firearm and the owner’s dog.