Violent Crimes

Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered nationwide ahead of the June 6 elections.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. The Etellekt consulting firm said the overwhelming majority of the 34 slain candidates were vying for nominations or running for local posts.

Alma Barragán was killed Tuesday while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleón in violence-plagued Guanajuato state.

Experts say drug gangs want to place sympathetic candidates in town halls and city governments, so they can operate without interference from police and extort money from local businesses and government budgets.

López Obrador said the gangs were killing candidates to scare voters away from the polls.

“When there is a lot of abstentionism, the mafias dominate the elections,” the president said.

Barragán was running on the ticket of the small Citizen’s Movement party, which said in a statement that, “It is unthinkable that participating in political life means putting one’s life at risk.”

“This is the most violent election in Mexican history, and in Citizen’s Movement we are not willing to act as if that is normal.”

Moroleón is located near the border with Michoacán state, also hit by drug cartel violence. The insurgent Jalisco cartel has been fighting local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel for control of Guanajuato.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

PoliticsStamford Advocate

Head of Mexico's governing party cites middle class failings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A top leader of Mexico’s governing party said Friday that the group suffered setbacks in the capital in last weekend's elections because it has lost touch with the middle class. Mexico City was once an unquestionable stronghold for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but in Sunday’s...
Public Safetymanisteenews.com

Bodies of 2 more miners found in Mexico; 6 confirmed dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two more bodies were found Wednesday at a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state after the shaft flooded and partially collapsed, bringing to six the number of confirmed dead. Hopes for finding the lone remaining missing miner alive have dimmed, but authorities said...
Electionsazpm.org

Candidates targeted ahead of Mexico’s midterm elections

Mexico’s midterm election on June 6 will see voters determine the outcomes of 15 gubernatorial races, 500 congressional seats and more than 20,000 state and local offices. But it’s been a violent election season with nearly 90 candidates murdered across the country. UA School of Government and Public Policy Assistant Professor Javier Osorio offered insight on what’s causing the upheaval.
Public SafetyAnchorage Daily News

Mexico’s deadly elections: Crime groups target candidates in a fight for turf

TAXCO, Mexico - Mario Figueroa sat in his armored SUV, surrounded by bodyguards clutching semiautomatic rifles. The bulletproof vest was stashed behind the back seat. These days, Figueroa rarely travels without his security team. As a candidate for mayor of this Spanish colonial city - once popular with American tourists, now lashed by drug violence - the 53-year-old businessman has already taken a bullet in the chest.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@wearemitu

As Election Day Nears, Mexico Faces Grim Reality As At Least 88 Candidates Have Been Killed

Shocking stories of political violence have long impacted Mexican society and the lead up to the 2021 elections are, unfortunately, no different. Since September last year, at least 88 candidates for political office have been murdered. They’re part of a group of at least 565 politicians or candidates that have been targeted by some sort of crime, according to Mexican consulting firm Etellekt Consultores.
Americas24newshd.tv

All seven trapped Mexico miners found dead: president

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all seven workers trapped in a collapsed mine in northern Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday, ending any hope of finding survivors. The workers were buried a week ago in the accident in the country's main coal-mining region in Coahuila state. "We...
Politicskdal610.com

Mexico’s president taps finance minister to head central bank

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will propose finance minister Arturo Herrera to replace Bank of Mexico chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term at the central bank expires at the end of 2021. Economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O will...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Nicaragua arrests potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s National Police arrested two more potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega on Tuesday, the third and fourth opposition pre-candidates for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. Félix Maradiaga was arrested after being called to the Attorney General’s Office to provide a statement. He...
Currenciescryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin and El Salvador: An Inconvenient Truth

To close out this year’s Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, announced that his country will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. On Wednesday, the Salvadoran Congress approved his bill to label Bitcoin legal tender. The new law says it is the State’s obligation to facilitate the financial inclusion of its citizens, and that in order to promote the economic growth of the nation, it is “necessary to authorize the circulation of a digital currency whose value answers exclusively to free market criteria.”
Presidential Electionportside.org

AMLO’s MORENA Wins the Mexican Midterms

In the end, none of it was enough. A pile-on alliance of right-wing parties, the vociferous backing of business associations, the overt partiality of the National Electoral Institute, the NGO-funneled financing of USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, desperate scenes of vote buying and disruption of precincts, and a near-uniform wall of major media, including last-minute anti-AMLO screeds in every outlet from the Economist to the Nation: none of it was able to prevent the MORENA coalition from romping to victory in the Mexican midterm elections of June 6, retaining its majority in Congress and seizing two-thirds of the governors’ races in dispute.