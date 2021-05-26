Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Director Adam Rehmeier on His Abrasive Punk Comedy with a Sweet Heart, ‘Dinner in America’

By Paul Risker
PopMatters
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner), who finances his home music album recordings as a guinea pig for medical trials, needs to find a place to lay low following a close call with the police. After a chance encounter with the socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs), he seeks refuge at her house, with her conservatively religious family. As the pair get to know one another, they discover a shared passion for music, and together with a 4-track recorder, they create a song.

www.popmatters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Joey Ramone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abrasive#Photography#Musical Comedy#Punk Music#Black Comedy#Sketch Comedy#Punk Bands#Midwestern#Popmatters#Pmrc#Song#Filmmaker#Documentary#Cinema#Dinner#Filmmaking#Passionate Producers#Emotion#Familiar Feelings#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Dinner in America Brings Punk Anarchy to Suburbia

One of the more entertaining films I saw back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival was the punk rock rom-com Dinner in America. Directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game) and produced by Ben Stiller and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart), the film surprisingly still hasn’t been picked up for a U.S. release, but it’s now arriving in the U.K. and the first trailer has landed for the occasion.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Kyle Gallner & Emily Skeggs on indie hit Dinner in America, their close off-screen bond, and why it’s okay to be different

Romantic comedies (which is a very loose way of describing this unique, rage-fuelled feature film) rely on the chemistry between the leading duo, in order to work and be believed. Well, in the case of alternative genre movie Dinner in America, that much was given – as when we had the pleasure of interview the stars Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs, they appear to have hit it off, and it’s that friendship and dynamic that lent itself to the narrative so well.
MoviesThe Guardian

Dinner in America review – odd-couple romcom with punk flavour

Those who identified with the girl geeks of Ghost World and Welcome to the Dollhouse may also find something to love in Emily Skegg’s Patty, a wide-eyed suburban nerd whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of Simon (Kyle Gallner), a punk rock runaway. A throwback to the brightly coloured offbeat teen movies of the 90s and a rude riposte to that era’s more mainstream offerings (She’s All That’s sexist makeover scene is subverted), this sweet romcom is buoyed up by the chemistry between its leads. Tender moments, such as an original song penned by Patty, are tempered by the film’s abrasive and often scatological sense of humour.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘America’ Trailer: Channing Tatum Voices Foul-Mouthed George Washington in Netflix Comedy

Netflix has released a ridiculous trailer for its star-studded animated comedy “America: The Motion Picture,” which stars Channing Tatum as the voice of a beefed-up and vulgar George Washington in a satirical take on the American Revolution. The movie hails from “Archer” producer Matt Thompson, who directs a script by “Wonder Woman” writer Dave Callahan. With Tatum in an executive producer role alongside partner Reid Carolin as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the wacky historical comedy is sure to be a hit with its target audience.
ReligionPosted by
TIME

Peacock's All-Girl Muslim Punk Band Comedy We Are Lady Parts Is a Rockin' Good Time

For any band formed outside a boardroom, the disastrous first gig is a rite of passage. KISS debuted to an audience of fewer than 10 in Queens. The Velvet Underground regaled an incredulous New Jersey high school with their classic song “Heroin.” And in a new comedy series from Peacock, a fictional London punk act called Lady Parts takes the stage for the first time in a neighborhood pub filled with Union Jacks and jeering white guys. “Your husband let you out the house tonight, did he?” one man cracks when the all-female, all-Muslim quartet takes the stage. They launch into a noisy but triumphant rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” trading looks of pure, astonished joy as the crowd remains bemused.
MoviesPopMatters

Director Adam Kritzer on Decolonizing Power to Create ‘Good Funk’

Director Adam Kritzer’s Good Funk (2016) centres on the lives of a group of Afro-Caribbean immigrants in a Brooklyn neighbourhood on the verge of gentrification. The story emerges from a unique collaborative project with young Brooklynites in the Red Hook neighbourhood, where they experience little acts of kindness that creates bonds as the characters discover a sense of belonging and family.
TV & VideosAlternative Press

Shapel Lacey perfectly weaves the DIY attitude into his comedy work

Shapel Lacey, an L.A. by way of Arizona stand-up comedian, is a true-to-form alternative fan. Onstage and behind podcast mics, he never shies away from sharing his love of Oasis, Rancid and beyond, knowing full well that acts such as these inform his whole life and art form. Lacey may...
MoviesDeadline

‘India Sweets and Spices’ Finds Truth And Catharsis, Punctuated By Dinner Parties – Deadline Studio

Writer and director Geeta Malik began work on India Sweets and Spices a decade ago and saw the script evolve, shaped by time and the birth of two children from a classic coming of age story to a moving exploration of a mother-daughter relationship with a feminist slant and a surprising reveal. Much of the action unfolds at a series of elaborate weekly dinner parties she presents with love and exasperation.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DC Young Fly Further Clarifies The Altercation At His Comedy Show

Over Memorial Day weekend, DC Young Fly drew viral attention to himself after allegedly knocking someone out while onstage at a comedy club in Oakland. Speaking out shortly after the incident he explained, "Im from the WestSide of Atlanta im really from the streets I [been] stabbed I am traumatized but GOD turned my life around but I always stay on point just in case I have to protect myself!!!!!"
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Tribeca 2021 Women Directors: Meet Geeta Malik – “India Sweets and Spices”

Geeta Malik is an award-winning writer and director whose accolades include the inaugural Academy Gold Fellowship for Women and the Academy Nicholl Fellowship. Her short film “Beast” played at Method Fest and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, and her first feature “Troublemaker” premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival, later distributed by Asian Crush. Malik’s most recent short, “Shameless,” has played at over 15 festivals, including the Sedona Film Festival.
EntertainmentPosted by
B105

Michael Rapaport Bringing Comedy Act to Mall of America

Michael Rapaport has been acting in TV and movies since the early nineties, and he also does stand-up comedy, which he'll perform in Minnesota this summer. Rapaport is scheduled to play three nights at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy located at the Mall of America on August 26th, 27th, and 28th. He'll do one show at 7:30 PM on the 26th, two shows on the 27th at 7:30 PM and 9:454 PM, and finally a couple of shows on the 28th at 7 PM and 9 PM.