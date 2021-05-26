More arrests made in Louisiana accident staging fraud ring

TUTTLE, OKLAHOMA – Undercover footage taken at Tiger Safari in Tuttle, Okla. shows a severely distraught 6-month-old Asian small-clawed otter being used for a “VIP Encounter.” The video taken on March 28, 2021, was provided to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency responsible for licensing and inspecting Tiger Safari. Having given the USDA time to look into the matter, the Humane Society of the United States is releasing the footage today to warn the public about the cruelty inflicted on animals at Tiger Safari as Americans are increasingly traveling and may be enticed to visit Tiger Safari and other roadside zoos.