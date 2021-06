Dandruff is a skin condition of the scalp that is relatively easy to spot. Telltale flakes can be seen on shoulders, and are especially noticeable on dark clothing. Dandruff can be embarrassing and sufferers may try various methods to alleviate the symptoms. While relatively harmless, dandruff can cause itching and irritation. The Mayo Clinic says the condition may worsen during the fall and winter when indoor heating can dry out the skin. Leading causes of dandruff include irritated, oily skin that forms flaky white or yellow scales. Failing to shampoo enough may contribute to the buildup of oils and skin cells, which also can cause dandruff. A yeast-like fungus known as malassezia lives on the scalps of many adults, and when it is overproduced, can cause more skin cells to grow, resulting in dandruff. Dry skin and skin sensitivity also may contribute to dandruff.