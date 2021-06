In a day that is being dubbed as ‘Black Wednesday’, WWE released several notable names. These names range from former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black. Another name that unfortunately got released today was none other than ‘The Ravishing Russian’ Lana. Lana’s husband, the current AEW TNT Champion – Miro was let go from his WWE contract on April 15, 2020 as part of declared budget cuts and it would certainly make sense to see the now former Lana and Miro together in All Elite Wrestling as the pair are married in real life. Lana’s paycheck before her WWE release was just leaked.