Valdosta man arrested after shooting

Offender: McMillan, Terry, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident. On May 23, 2021, at approximately 1:05 pm., Patrol Officers with the Valdosta Police Department, responded to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, after a citizen called 911 to report a male had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 21-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers immediately administrated first aid until Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to SGMC for treatment. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and began to investigate the incident. Through the investigation, detectives identified Terry McMillan as the offender in this incident. On May 25, 2021, detectives and members of the Power Squad Unit, located McMillan at his residence. McMillan attempted to flee on foot from officers but was quickly apprehended without incident. McMillan was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the charges of: