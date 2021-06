A King George County man is one of four recently convicted in federal court for their roles in an interstate dogfighting operation, court records state. Carlos L. Harvey, 46, pleaded guilty in Richmond to a conspiracy charge and will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 1. Convicted as part of the same conspiracy were Odell S. Anderson Sr., 52, of Washington; Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., 46, of Frederick, Md.; and Chester A. Moody Jr., 46, of Glenn Dale, Md.