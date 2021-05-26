Grammys change rules for album of the year award

It's been a long hard journey for Louisville, KY's Jason Clayborn who began his career as a singer with the Christian Hip-Hop group, The Righteous Riders, twenty years ago. Since the group disbanded in 2004, Clayborn has become a successful songwriter with an armful of hits for artists such as Hezekiah Walker who recorded his song "Better" which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and earned a Grammy® Award nomination in 2016. After recording solo and cameo recordings with the likes of Jack Harlow, he formed a choir, The Atmosphere Changers, in 2016. Their debut album, God Made It Beautiful (Jay Clay / Tyscot), recently released to digital music platforms everywhere and the beautiful title ballad - a majestic chorale piece - has just surpassed a million streams on the Pandora music platform.