Former Washington County Assistant District Attorney Pleads Guilty To Trading Sex For Dismissal Of Charges

ALBANY, NY – Albany detectives have arrested two 19-year-old Albany residents in connection with a homicide that occurred last month on Quail Street. Gentil Nshuti and Jihad Ali were both arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit. On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Quail Street between Western Avenue and Elberon Place for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Devin McGlothin with a gunshot wound.McGlothin sustained serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Nshuti and Ali were each charged with Murder 2nd. Nshuti was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. Both were arraigned today in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.