Greeneville, TN

Former Washington County Assistant District Attorney Pleads Guilty To Trading Sex For Dismissal Of Charges

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 17 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – On May 25, 2021, William E. McManus, Jr., age 50, pleaded guilty before the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, Senior United States District Judge, to soliciting a bribe in December 2018 in exchange for dismissal and expungement of criminal charges. Sentencing is set for November 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

