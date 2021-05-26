Cancel
K-State Advances 27 Individuals, 1 Relay Team to NCAA West Regional

JC Post
JC Post
 16 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Members of the Kansas State men’s and women’s track and field teams will vie for spots in the NCAA Outdoor Championships this week, as the Wildcats travel to College Station, Texas for the NCAA West Regional at E.B. Cushing Stadium from Wednesday-Saturday, May 26-29. All told, 27 individuals will compete in 23 events, along with the men’s 4x400-meter team of Sean Wilson, Justin Davis, Tim Lambert and Jah Strange, for a chance to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Wednesday-Saturday, June 9-12. The top 12 competitors from each individual event and the top 12 teams from each relay event will advance to the national meet.

