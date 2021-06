MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will continue to phase out COVID-19 protocols. Kansas State University says as it rolls into summer, it continues to adapt to circumstances dictated by COVID-19. It said this includes updating guidance to support its plan to move to phase out at the beginning of August and return to a largely in-person fall semester. Recently, it said it announced changes to its face covering and social distancing policies and it is now pleased to announce the next series of updates to its COVID guidance.