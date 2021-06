LAREDO, Texas – With temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit yesterday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station rescued four lost individuals. One rescue was with the assistance of newly acquired Mobile Rescue Beacons (MRB). The individuals had crossed the border illegally between Rio Bravo and El Cenizo at separate times when they fell in distress. Sadly, one individual passed away due to heat related injuries.