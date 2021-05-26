Cancel
A Man Claiming He Wrote ‘Kung Fu Panda’ Sued for $12 Million and Got a 2-Year Prison Sentence in Return

When one hears about the Jack Black kids movie Kung Fu Panda, they likely don’t think about lawsuits, fraud, and prison sentences. However, the popular DreamWorks vehicle resulted in all those things and more. When a cartoonist named Jayme Gordon sued the makers for stealing his idea, he instead learned why it’s important to think about one’s actions before they bite them on the behind.

