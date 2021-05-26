Cancel
Cell Phones

Parler app is back on the Apple app store

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being banned by Apple, the new Parler social media app is back on the App app store. The social media platform was assaulted by liberal big-tech this past winter after allowing users to exercise freedom of speech during the 2020 Presidential election. “We’ve been hard at work getting our NEW APP ready for you to enjoy, and we’re excited to FINALLY tell you that the Parler App is back in the App Store for iOS,” Parler said in a statement today. “Once you download the app, you can start enjoying Parler WITHOUT fear of being CENSORED by Big Tech companies.”

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

