Kentucky resident to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Louisville, Kentucky resident, Evalyn Gregory, is among the judges at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York on June 12 and 13, 2021. Due to the pandemic the dog show was moved from its traditional winter date in New York City to an outdoor venue this spring at the Lyndhurst Estate, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She will officiate over several breeds during her second judging assignment at Westminster.