As we look more towards This Is Us season 6 premiering next year, we have a lot of things to think about with many characters. For the sake of this article, though, let’s put the primary focus on Kevin Pearson. What’s going to happen with his future? It seems like he’s with someone in the flash-forward to Kate’s second wedding, as there are items of women’s clothing in the room. It feels like it could be Madison based on how they react around each other, but there is no guarantee that it’s her.