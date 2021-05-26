Cancel
Month-end MacBook Pro deals: save up to $200 on every M1 model, plus $50 off AppleCare

By Christine McKee
Apple Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best MacBook Pro deals are at AppleInsider as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, with every 13-inch M1 model up to $200 off on top of a $50 markdown on AppleCare. Month-end MacBook Pro discounts Readers on the hunt for the cheapest prices on Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro can save anywhere from$90 to $200 on every configuration, including those with 16GB of RAM, using the activation links below and promo code APINSIDER. The same coupon code also knocks $50 off AppleCare for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the price down to $219 when purchased alongside the notebooks.

appleinsider.com
