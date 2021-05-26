Month-end MacBook Pro deals: save up to $200 on every M1 model, plus $50 off AppleCare
The best MacBook Pro deals are at AppleInsider as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, with every 13-inch M1 model up to $200 off on top of a $50 markdown on AppleCare. Month-end MacBook Pro discounts Readers on the hunt for the cheapest prices on Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro can save anywhere from$90 to $200 on every configuration, including those with 16GB of RAM, using the activation links below and promo code APINSIDER. The same coupon code also knocks $50 off AppleCare for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the price down to $219 when purchased alongside the notebooks.appleinsider.com