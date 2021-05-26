Cancel
Louisville, KY

The 1991(ish) Music Issue: Louisville Musicians From Multiple Eras Talk About Slint’s Spiderland

By Scott Recker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the seven or so years I’ve been in town, I’ve been impressed by how local musicians of all ages seem to have an encyclopedic knowledge of Louisville music history. People who were in grade school or not alive in the early ‘90s will namedrop Louisville musicians from that era into causal conversations and in interviews. And the stories and perspectives from the people who were there are always evocative, painting a picture of a much different scene than todays. One of the records that constantly gets brought up is Slint’s Spiderland, which just passed its 30th birthday in March. The record, which is a grenade of creativity that put a mirror up to human volatility, was released after the band broke up, but, through the years, it’s slow-burned its way into the ears of indie kids across the globe.

