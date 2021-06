HONOLULU – The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 42 recovered inmates. That brings the total active positive inmate cases at HCCC down to 69 and the total recovered up to 167. There were no new HCCC inmate or staff results received today. The Halawa Correctional Facility received 20 inmate test results. Of that number, 9 are positive and 11 are negative. The Department of Public Safety (PSD) Health Care Division identified all nine as recent transfers from HCCC. They were already in a mandatory transfer-related quarantine.