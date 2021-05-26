Cancel
Ben Crump, Philonise Floyd endorse Natalie Jackson in CD 10 race

By Scott Powers
floridapolitics.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-profile endorsements could go a long way in what will be a competitive Primary. Nationally-renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd — brother of George Floyd — announced their endorsements Wednesday of Orlando civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

VIDEO: Civil Rights icon Dr. Virgil Wood on Juneteenth, BLM and more

Houston is home to several hidden treasures, one of them being living legend and Civil Rights Movement icon Dr. Virgil Wood. An ordained Baptist minister as a teen, Wood served churches in multiple states for over 50 years. But it was his decade of work with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that won him acclaim.
Presidential ElectionReal News Network

The coordinated assault on voting rights is ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.
Lawmedlinfirm.com

Natalie Davis

Natalie has over 6 years of legal experience in primarily criminal defense but has also worked in franchise law and litigation. She started with The Medlin Law Firm in September of 2016, however, left for a brief period to experience other parts of law. Education: Tarleton State University – Bachelors...
Celebrationsloc.gov

A Long Day Coming: Happy Juneteenth

The following guest post was written by Barbara Bair, curator of literature, culture and the arts in the Library’s Manuscript Division. “Juneteenth . . . Is it still celebrated? . . . Do we still? Why I should say we do.”. —Excerpt from Juneteenth draft manuscript by Ralph Ellison. Ralph...
SocietyPost Register

Opinion: Falsely calling the kettle black

Understanding politics requires a knowledge of history. Without a historical perspective, it is easy to be fooled by those who are not honest. Sometimes the easiest way to know what people are doing is to observe how they are projecting on others. Projection is the transfer of one’s own fault or emotion to another person. Every liar thinks everyone else is a liar; every thief sees others as trying to steal from them and every racist accuses others of being a racist. The Democrats accuse almost everyone of racism.
Minneapolis, MNraptureforums.com

Racist Mayor: Jacob Frey

Editor’s note: This is the 10th part in Frontpage Mag’s new series on Racist Mayors. Stay tuned for more installments. If you want to be thorough about the matter, of course, you can’t talk about the ongoing destruction of the city of Minneapolis under the auspices of its callow, hapless young mayor, Jacob Frey – aptly described by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine as a “soy boy,” a “man-child,” and a “half-price Justin Trudeau” (they’re both cute in the same doe-eyed, dumb-looking way) – without also taking into account the pernicious contributions of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whose mantra, since the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, has been “systemic racism”; Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who, with breathtaking mendacity, blamed last year’s Antifa and BLM mayhem on “white supremacists”; the state’s Hamas-linked, Jew-hating Attorney General Keith Ellison, a serial girlfriend abuser and longtime Farrakhan acolyte who boasts continually of his efforts toward “social transformation”; and radical-left City Council President Lisa Bender, who, when challenged (by CNN, no less!) on her ridiculous call for “a future without police,” dismissed public concerns about armed home burglaries as coming from “a place of privilege.”
Politicsexpressnews.com

Your Turn: June 22

Re: “Abbott signs bill on ‘critical race theory,’” Metro, Thursday:. I was outraged when I read the article. Then I read the final text of the law. The article implies House Bill 3979 is focused on preventing discussions about racism in Texas schools by describing it as a “bill to limit the way teachers talk about racism.” Describing the law in that way is a disservice to the community.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins lawsuit against Planet Fitness

Our I-Team investigation into the Augusta mayor’s spending habits continues, plus we know what you need to do if your voter registration is at risk of being removed. Here are your top headlines. In Aiken County, Gloverville Elementary, New Hammond Hill Elementary and Silver Bluff High all have new principals.